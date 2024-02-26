WWE Superstar The Rock Dwayne Johnson will appear at multiple wrestling events on the road to WrestleMania 40.

The Rock has confirmed three television appearances over the next three weeks, including Friday Night Smackdown on March 1 at Glendale’s Desert Diamond Arena, as well as two SmackDown shows: March 8 at Dallas’ American Airlines Center and the FedEx Forum on March 15 in Memphis.

Already, Friday Night Smackdown in Arizona is sold out, according to The Rock.

“You can feel the uptick, excitement, energy, & disruption happening in pro wrestling,” the star shared in an Instagram post to his nearly 400 million followers. “It’s super f**king cool to see.”

These appearances from The Rock could certainly help WWE’s viewership, as everyone wants to see him step into the ring. It also means The Rock can be found on at least half of the SmackDown episodes from now through WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia on April 6 and 7.

WrestleMania 40 set to go-down at Lincoln Financial Field, includes a title match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal Championship. While the full match card has not been revealed at this time, fans can expect to tune-in to see Seth Rollins take on Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship and Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch battle it out for the Women’s World Championship.

