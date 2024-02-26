The rockers of The National and The War on Drugs are teaming-up for a co-headlining trek across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico this fall.

The 19-date “Zen Diagram Tour” kicks-off September 12 at Gilford’s Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, followed by gigs in Chicago, Salt Lake City, Vancouver, and Seattle. They’ll appear at venues like Place Bell in Laval, New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, Moda Center in Portland, and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl before wrapping-up at Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City on October 10.

Indie-pop group Lucius will provide support.

While The National released a pair of albums in 2023 dubbed First Two Pages of Frankenstein and Laugh Track, The War on Drugs last dropped I Don’t Live Here Anymore in 2021. Both bands rose to fame in the early 2000s, cementing their places in the indie-rock scene.

Find the pair’s full list of co-headlining dates below:

The National & The War on Drugs “Zen Diagram Tour” 2024

09/12 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

09/13 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

09/14 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/16 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann Center for Performing Arts

09/19 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell

09/20 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/21 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

09/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/25 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

09/26 — Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

09/28 — Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

09/29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Granary Live

10/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

10/03 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/06 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

10/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/10 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes