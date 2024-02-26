The rockers of The National and The War on Drugs are teaming-up for a co-headlining trek across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico this fall.
The 19-date “Zen Diagram Tour” kicks-off September 12 at Gilford’s Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, followed by gigs in Chicago, Salt Lake City, Vancouver, and Seattle. They’ll appear at venues like Place Bell in Laval, New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, Moda Center in Portland, and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl before wrapping-up at Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City on October 10.
Indie-pop group Lucius will provide support.
Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, February 28 at 10 a.m. local time with the code ENERGY here, followed by a general on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.
While The National released a pair of albums in 2023 dubbed First Two Pages of Frankenstein and Laugh Track, The War on Drugs last dropped I Don’t Live Here Anymore in 2021. Both bands rose to fame in the early 2000s, cementing their places in the indie-rock scene.
Find the pair’s full list of co-headlining dates below:
The National & The War on Drugs “Zen Diagram Tour” 2024
09/12 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
09/13 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
09/14 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/16 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann Center for Performing Arts
09/19 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell
09/20 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/21 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
09/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/25 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
09/26 — Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
09/28 — Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
09/29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Granary Live
10/01 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
10/03 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/06 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
10/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/10 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes
