Cole Escola’s, “Oh, Mary!” has not only captured the attention of Off-Broadway enthusiasts but has also secured an extension to its run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Initially slated to conclude on March 24, the production will now continue through May 5.

The play, which opened to critical acclaim on February 8 following previews starting January 26, offers a unique exploration of the life of Mary Todd Lincoln in the days leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Escola not only stars as Mary Todd Lincoln but also penned the script.

In this one-act play, Escola portrays Mary Todd Lincoln as a woman stifled by societal expectations and haunted by unfulfilled desires. Conrad Ricamora takes on the role of President Abraham Lincoln with supporting cast James Scully, Bianca Leigh, and Tony Macht.

Directed by Sam Pinkleton, the production has a creative team, with scenic design by dots, costume design by Holly Pierson, and lighting design by Cha See. The play is produced by Kevin McCollum, Lucas McMahon, Mike Lavoie, and Carlee Briglia in collaboration with the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Outside of the theater world, Escola has established themselves as a versatile performer, appearing in various television shows and releasing comedy specials that showcase their comedic range. Their recent endeavors include the comedy special “Help! I’m Stuck With Cole Escola” and “Our Home Out West.”

