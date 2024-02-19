WWE World at WrestleMania is bringing a five-day interactive experience to wrestling fans this April.

The event is set to take place from Thursday, April 4 through Monday, April 8 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Fans can look forward to a variety of immersive experiences including roundtable discussions with WWE superstars, a WWE 2K24 gaming tournament, live memorabilia and autograph sales via Fanatics Live, and a WWE Superstore — marking the largest in WrestleMania history.

“Fanatics Events is thrilled to partner with WWE to host our debut event, WWE World at WrestleMania,” Lance Fensterman, CEO of Fanatics Events, said in a statement. “Through unique content, Superstar access and immersive experiences, we look forward to curating a captivating event for all fans who are in Philadelphia for WWE’s marquee event.”

Tickets head on sale Thursday, February 22 at 10 a.m. ET.

This is the latest news for WWE; last month, the company announced for the first time since its inception 31 years ago, WWE’s flagship program RAW will move from live television — and enter the world of streaming.