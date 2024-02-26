Famed vocalist Donny Osmond will return to the stage for the limited engagement of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” this holiday season.

Osmond first performed in the family-friendly biblical musical between 1992 and 1997, appearing in more than 2,000 shows in the U.S. and Canada, as well as the 1999 film alongside Joan Collins. Now, he’ll return to the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice-production at the Edinburgh Playhouse from December 3 to 29 during its U.K. Tour.

“I always knew I would return to ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.'” Osmond said in a statement. “Having starred as Joseph in over 2,000 performances in this magical musical, I am now ready to channel my inner Elvis and assume the role of Pharaoh in Edinburgh starting this December.”

Additional casting is set to be announced at a later date.

Producer Michael Harrison noted in a statement that after the production received an “extraordinary reception” at the Edinburgh Playhouse, “it made absolute sense to begin the new tour here and ask Joseph royalty, Donny Osmond, to star as our festive season Pharaoh.”

“Few shows bring the generations together the way Joseph does, and we are honored to have an icon of the show join us to create a magical moment for families this Christmas, who will cherish the experience for years to come,” Harrison said.

Theatregoers can find tickets to the production this holiday season via “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’s” official website. Tickets are also available via secondary ticketing sites like StubHub.

Osmond, known for performing alongside his brothers in the Osmonds and then taking-on a successful solo career in the ’70s, has also dabbled in dancing, acting, and T.V. The 66-year-old last released the record Start Again in 2021.