The Best Friends Forever Festival is set to shake up downtown Las Vegas this fall, bringing together a lineup of emo and indie rock legends for a three-day event. From October 11 to October 13, music lovers will have the opportunity to witness iconic bands from the ’90s alongside contemporary favorites, all in the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center near the renowned Fremont Street.

Headlining the festival are Bright Eyes, Sunny Day Real Estate, and Cap’n Jazz, set to perform across two stages. Joining them are The Jesus Lizard, Unwound, The Dismemberment Plan, Built to Spill, and American Football, The Murder City Devils, Everyone Asked About You, Fiddlehead, among others.

Tickets are on sale now. Additional details and more information about ticketing can be found on the Best Friends Forever official website. Festivalgoers can also score tickets via secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete lineup of artists schedule to perform can be found below: