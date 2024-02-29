Lucky Kirkwood’s latest work, “The Welkin,” is preparing for its Off-Broadway debut at the Atlantic Theater Company.

The cast is set to include Sandra Oh, Ann Harada, and Dale Soules. Supported by The Roy Cockrum Foundation, FourthWall Theatrical, and The Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater, “The Welkin” is scheduled to premiere on May 16, with opening night scheduled for June 12.

Taking place in the rural landscapes of England in the year 1759, the narrative revolves around a young woman facing a death sentence. In her desperate bid to evade the gallows, she claims she is pregnant, leading to a group of twelve women tasked with determining if she is telling the truth.

The play is directed by Sarah Benson, with movement direction by David Neumann and intimacy direction by Crista Marie Jackson. Behind the scenes, sets by dots, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lights by Stacey Derosier, and sound by Palmer Hefferan with special effects by Jeremy Chernick, hair and wigs by Cookie Jordan, and makeup by Gabrielle Vincent.

