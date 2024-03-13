Hosted by SweetWater Brewing Company, SweetWater 420 Fest is set to take place at Atlanta’s historic Pullman Yards from April 20 to 21, featuring headlining acts Beck and Slightly Stoopid.

The festival will have indoor and outdoor stages spread across the historic Pullman Yards grounds. Gov’t Mule, Grace Potter, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, and Larkin Poe, among others, will join Slightly Stoopid on stage on April 20.

| RELATED: Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads Announce Summer Tour |

Beck will headline on April 21 alongside Big Gigantic, Black Pumas, Trombone Shorty, Cory Wong, Moe, and many more. In addition to the music lineup, festival-goers can expect local vendors, workshops, food trucks, an artist market, and more.

“As promised, SweetWater 420 is back for one of the biggest parties yet,” Ty Gilmore, President of U.S. Beers for Tilray, said in a statement. “We’re excited for an unforgettable weekend of good music, good vibes, and good beer at Pullman Yards.

| RELATED: A Look Ahead: Music Festivals Announced for 2024 |

For those looking to secure their spot at the festival, two-day general admission, VIP tickets, and various extras are available online through the festival’s website. Festival goers can also head over to MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete SweetWater 420 Fest lineup can be found below: