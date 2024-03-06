Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads are teaming up to bring their music across the United States with their 2024 “Slightly Dirty Summer Tour. The trek is set to include 23 dates, kicking off in July and wrapping up in August with support from Common Kings on select dates and The Elovaters on all dates.

The “Slightly Dirty Summer Tour” is slated to kick off on July 11 in Cleveland at Jacobs Pavillion. From there, the bands will make stops in cities such as Virginia Beach, Charleston, Jacksonville, West Valley City and Mountain View before closing night on August 25 in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

“Slightly Dirty Summer 2024 is gonna be nuts! It’s been a minute since we did a full summer tour with our brothers the Dirty Heads and we are excited to get this party started,” Miles Doughty of Slightly Stoopid said in a statement.

Doughty’s sentiments were echoed by Duddy B. of Dirty Heads, who noted he’s “so happy to be back out on the road with our boys!”

“Every time we get together it’s nothing but good times and I expect nothing less this summer!” Duddy B. said.

General on-sale begins on March 8 at 10 a.m. local time via the Slightly Stoopid’s official website and Dirty Heads’ official website. Fans can also purchase tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

‘SLIGHTLY DIRTY’ SUMMER TOUR 2024

Thu Jul 11 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion *+

Fri Jul 12 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center *+

Sat Jul 13 — Bangor, ME — Maine Savings Amphitheater *+

Sun Jul 14 — Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion *+

Thu Jul 18 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *+

Fri Jul 19 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live *+

Sat Jul 20 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +

Sun Jul 21 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

Thu Jul 25 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *+

Fri Jul 26 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park *+

Sat Jul 27 — Wilmington, NC — Live Oak Bank Pavilion *+

Sun Jul 28 — Charleston, SC — Credit One Stadium *+

Thu Aug 01 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place *+

Fri Aug 02 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *+

Sat Aug 04 – Gautier, MS – The Sound *+

Thu Aug 15 — West Valley City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *+

Fri Aug 16 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *+

Sat Aug 17 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre +

Sun Aug 18 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater *+

Thu Aug 22 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn *+

Fri Aug 23 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre +

Sat Aug 24 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre +

Sun Aug 25 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *+

* With Common Kings

+ With The Elovaters