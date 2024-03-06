The indie-rockers of Two Door Cinema Club are heading out on a massive trek — marking their largest string of U.S. tour dates ever.

As previously announced, the “Undercover Martyn” group is currently on tour with Joywave and Daywave, crossing the country through May 30. Now, the tour will extend even further, picking-up again on July 13 in Atlanta at the Coca-Cola Roxy. From there, they’ll appear in Boston, Vancouver, Phoenix, and San Diego, stopping at venues like Raleigh’s Red Hat Amphitheatre, Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, The Masonic in San Francisco, and Kansas City’s Starlight Theatre before wrapping-up at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works on October 3. Flipturn, Petey, and Quarters of Change will provide support, varying per date.

Throughout the year, they’ll also perform in the U.K., including gigs at both Reading and Leeds festivals, as well as the Just Like Heaven festival this May in California.

The new Two Door Cinema Club tour dates are available on Wednesday, March 6 via the band’s official website, followed by a general on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also score tickets via secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Two Door Cinema Club, who arrived on the scene in the early 2000’s, garnered attention over the years with hits like Tourist History’s “What You Know” and “Something Good Can Work,” as well as “Sun” and “Sleep Alone” from Beacon. In 2022, they released the album Keep on Smiling and returned this month with the single “Happy Customer.”

Find Two Door Cinema Club’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Two Door Cinema Club | 2024 Tour Dates

(new dates are bolded)

March 4 – Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI

March 5 – KEMBA Live! – Columbus, OH

March 7 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

March 8 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

May 17 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA

May 18 – Just Like Heaven Festival – Pasadena, CA

May 19 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

May 21 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

May 22 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA

May 24 – The Union – Salt Lake City, UT

May 25 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

May 27 – Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

May 28 – Southside Ballroom – Dallas, TX

May 29 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

May 30 – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater – Austin, TX

July 13 – Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA

July 16 – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park – Miami, FL

July 17 – Daily’s Place – Jacksonville, FL

July 19 – Rabbit Rabbit – Asheville, NC

July 20 – Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC

July 23 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY

July 26 – Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ

July 27 – Pier Six Pavilion – Baltimore, MD

July 28 – Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA

July 29 – Artpark Amphitheater – Lewiston, NY

July 31 – Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON

September 13 – The Orpheum – Vancouver, BC

September 14 – WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA

September 15 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR

September 17 – The Masonic – San Francisco, CA

September 21 – Gallagher Square at Petco Park – San Diego, CA

September 24 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

September 25 – The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center – El Paso, TX

September 26 – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park – Austin, TX

September 28 – Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO

September 29 – The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus – Minneapolis, MN

October 1 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI

October 2 – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park – Indianapolis, IN

October 3 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN