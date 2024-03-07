J. Cole’s Dreamville festival returns to Raleigh for its fourth edition this April, featuring a stacked lineup of hip-hop icons.

The festival, running from April 6-7, will kick-off with headlining performances from SZA and Chris Brown on Saturday. Then, J. Cole and Nicki Minaj will close-out the weekend with performances on their respective stages on Sunday. Other top acts set to take the stage include rappers Rema, Lil Yachty, ScHoolboy Q, Jeezy, Monica, Rae Sremmurd, and Sexyy Red. Dreamville Records’ own J.I.D., EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Lute, and Omen will round-out the bill.

“Some of the biggest names in music will travel to Raleigh in only a few short weeks, bringing about one of the most highly anticipated festivals of the year,” Dreamville Cofounder and Festival President Adam Roy said in a statement. “Our team looks forward to welcoming all of our Day One fans from around the world back to Dreamville Festival.”

Two-day general admission tickets are available via the festival’s official website, where a portion of proceeds will be donated to the festival’s charity partners — the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservatory. Tickets are also available via secondary ticketing sites including MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership with the code TICKETNEWS.

See Dreamville Festival’s full lineup below: