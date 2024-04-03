Kansas City is gearing up for another edition of the Kelce Jam, the music-based festival created by football star Travis Kelce.

Scheduled to take place on May 18, 2024, at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas, the 2024 Kelce Jam is set to feature an impressive lineup. Headlining the event are hip-hop icons Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2 Chainz. Joining them on stage will be performances by Irie and E-V.

“We got Lil Wayne – Tunechi — who’s been one of my favorites since I was in high school. 2 Chainz as well, another one that’s been one of my favorites since high school. And then Diplo, who I’ve gotten to know, and I’ve gotten to appreciate his music so much,” Kelce shared with Billboard.

Beyond the music, Kelce Jam attendees can participate in an array of interactive experiences and Kansas City’s renowned barbecue. The event aims to celebrate the spirit of the city and its support for Kelce and the Chiefs.

“It’s just so much fun being able to bring this to Kansas City because of how much Kansas City shows out for me and the Chiefs every single game day,” he remarked. “To be able to bring this to them, a music and food fest, something where we can all celebrate and have a great time — I’m just so blessed and so fortunate to be able to do this.”

Tickets for the 2024 Kelce Jam will start with a pre-sale opening on Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. CT. Fans can register on the Kelce Jam official website. Fans can also secure their spot by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”