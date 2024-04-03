Adele had to call-off a round of shows as a part of her Las Vegas residency in March, and now, the gigs have been rescheduled to the fall months of this year.

The Weekends With Adele residency is currently taking place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with dates originally running through June 15. In late February, she announced the postponement of shows throughout March (March 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, 29-30) due to an unspecified illness.

“Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency,” she said in an Instagram post. “I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice.”

Now, the postponed dates have been pushed to the fall, with gigs kicking-off on October 25 to 26, followed by shows on the following November dates: 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, and 22-23. According to the “Hello” singer, ticket holders for the postponed dates will be receive an email regarding their new allocated date. At this time, all of Adele’s other dates throughout June remain unaffected.

Aside from Vegas, Adele is set to perform a 10-night summer residency at Munich’s Messe München this August. She announced that although she was “content as anything” with just performing at London’s Hyde Park and her Vegas residency with no other plans on the agenda, she said she was “too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea” to host a show at Munich’s pop-up stadium, designed around her show.

Find Adele’s full list of upcoming residency shows below:

Adele Residency Shows 2024

May 17 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 18 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 24 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 25 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 31 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 1 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 7 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 8 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 14 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 15 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

August 2 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 3 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 9 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 10 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 14 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 16 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 23 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 24 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 30 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 31 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

October 25 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

October 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

November 1 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

November 2 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

November 8 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

November 9 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

November 15 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

November 16 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

November 22 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

November 23 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace