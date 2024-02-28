Adele fans will have to wait a little longer to see the “Hello” singer take the stage at her Las Vegas residency.

The pop icon took to social media to share the news of her residency postponement this week due to an unspecified illness.

“Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency,” she said in an Instagram post. “I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice.”

She went on to note that her doctor ordered her to rest, which means she’ll have to postpone the five remaining weeks of her residency. The postponed dates include all of her shows throughout March, and fans should be sent information the new dates as soon as possible.

“I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience,” Adele concluded.

The Weekends With Adele residency is currently taking place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with dates running through June 15.

“This residency, these shows have changed my life,”Adele said while announcing the 2024 shows. “I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!”

Additionally, Adele is set to perform a 10-night summer residency at Munich’s Messe München this August. She announced that although she was “content as anything” with just performing at London’s Hyde Park and her Vegas residency with no other plans on the agenda, she said she was “too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea” to host a show at Munich’s pop-up stadium, designed around her show.

Find Adele’s full list of upcoming residency shows below:

Adele Residency Shows 2024

May 17 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 18 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 24 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 25 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 31 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 1 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 7 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 8 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 14 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 15 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

August 2 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 3 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 9 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 10 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 14 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 16 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 23 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 24 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 30 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 31 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München