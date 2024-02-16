Pop icon Adele is heading to Europe for the first time in eight years, but those hoping to catch the “Hello” singer live will have to shell out a pricey penny.

Adele’s is set to perform a 10-night summer residency at Munich’s Messe München this August. She announced that although she was “content as anything” with just performing at London’s Hyde Park and her Vegas residency with no other plans on the agenda, she said she was “too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea” to host a show at Munich’s pop-up stadium, designed around her show.

“I haven’t played in Europe since 2016!” Adele expressed. “I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer. Guten Tag babes.”

When tickets went on sale for the Munich shows this past week, 260,000 people were reportedly waiting in a virtual queue for hours, hoping to get tickets to see the famed singer. While ticket prices started at £60, those were scooped-up quickly, meaning that only VIP tickets were available for a whopping £615. This followed by a premium seat package of £984.

| READ: Taylor Swift, Adele Headline 2023’s Most Expensive Tickets |

After witnessing the exorbitant prices at checkout, many fans were left empty-handed. One fan from Newport ­Pagnell told The Sun UK that she was unable to afford the VIP prices during the onsale.

“I logged off, feeling like she’s gotten a bit greedy,” the fan said. “I’m a huge fan and think she’s wonderful but just can’t justify spending that.”

Hundreds of would-be concertgoers took to social media to air out their frustrations.

So why have the tickets for Adele in Munich doubled in price in today’s sale? Not even the platinum ones either. I love her and will always be thankful for the therapy that was 30 but you can’t claim to be for the fans when these tickets are what they are 🤷🏽‍♂️ — ☄️ (@1rxz___) February 9, 2024

This @adele tickets snatching warfare for her Munich shows is humiliating. Why can’t they do it like Glastonbury’s lottery system? People invest so much time getting ready for all sorts of pre sales and waiting list sales and yet reasonably priced tickets seem unattainable still.… pic.twitter.com/cjHsvs5xbI — Christopher Oszwald (@oszgoode) February 9, 2024

A ticket to see Adele in Munich is around €370 (around R7 500) – no thank youuu. — Jadene (@jadenetager) February 14, 2024

@Adele. This week I've spent more hours trying to get tickets for one of your concerts in Munich than working on my master's thesis, still I never managed to get any at a reasonable price. Wouldn't you like to help a poor student in distress who's dying to see you?😂 pic.twitter.com/zfwKTH6NA8 — Inès (@KingKrim_) February 8, 2024

My delulu ass thinking that I can get tickets to Adele's concert in Munich. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/k0j10ltujx — Jessica Rivadossi (@ALotLikeJess) February 7, 2024

hey @Adele have you considered chatting with your team about the Munich prices and tickets from @TicketmasterDE @Ticketmaster? it’s worth discussing since the platinum pricing feature has LOTS of tickets remaining because they are out of budget for your fans!! — mads loves taylor (@madluvstaylor13) February 13, 2024

@Adele

Sent 3 days trying to get tickets for the Munich shows, trying to get accessible tickets which u couldn’t get through to at all. Ticket prices were very expensive and that was the only tickets left. The cheapest ones were away the first day!! Gave up trying. — michelle mckenzie (@meeshy42) February 12, 2024

I would have loved to see you in Munich Germany but the ticket prices are so high that unfortunately I can’t afford it… makes me sad… 😔 — ✨️🦋 🧩Nine❤️Coldplay🌙🎶 (@esOehlchen) February 11, 2024

tried to get tickets for adele in munich but the prices? are you fucking kidding me? concerts have become completely unaffordable.. — lorey (@haegeumono) February 7, 2024

Unfortunately, these unattainable ticket prices aren’t new in the industry. Across all genres, fans of acts from Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny to blink-182 and Sleep Token are feeling the burn of platinum and dynamic pricing on Ticketmaster. Over the past year, fans have been complaining of expensive prices more than ever before. It’s the same story: they’re lured in with the promise of a presale code or waitlist only to be met with hours-long queues and exorbitant prices.

Most notably, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour presale caused complete chaos in the industry, even sparking an investigation into Live Nation and Ticketmaster’s 2010 merger by the Department of Justice. However, while lawsuits have been filed and legislators try to take aim at the company’s monopoly over the ticketing industry, no action has been taken against the entertainment giant.

Nonetheless, fans have begun to speak-out now more than ever. As a part of Fan Fair Coalition’s “The Monopoly” campaign, live eventgoers have sent more than 72,000 letters to congress, calling for the merger to be broken-up.

As for now? It seems that Adele fans are the latest to face the monopolistic practices. Those unable to secure tickets during the initial onsale can shop for tickets and compare prices at secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, Vivid Seats, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Find Adele’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Adele Tour Dates 2024

February 16 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

February 17 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

February 23 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

February 24 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

March 1— Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

March 2 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

March 8— Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

March 9 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

March 15 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

March 16 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

March 22 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

March 23 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

March 29 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

March 30 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 17 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 18 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 24 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 25 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 31 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 1 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 7 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 8 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 14 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 15 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

August 2 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 3 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 9 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 10 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 14 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 16 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 23 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 24 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 30 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München

August 31 — Munich, Germany @ Messe München