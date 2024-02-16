Known for his ability to blend comedy with observations on the state of the world, comedian Jon Stewart is back in the spotlight with the announcement of his five-date run of “An Evening with Jon Stewart.”

The limited tour is scheduled to begin on March 1 in Poughkeepsie at Bardavon 1869 Opera House. From there, Stewart is set to make stops in York, Princeton, and Stamford before his final show on April 27 in Wilmington at The Grand Opera House.

During his tenure as host and executive producer of “The Daily Show,” the comedian earned 56 Emmy Award nominations, winning 24 times. Stewart recently returned as host to the show on February 12. He is also set to perform at The Greek Theatre as part of Netflix is a Joke Festival in Los Angeles.

A complete list of “An Evening with Jon Stewart” dates can be found below:

“An Evening with Jon Stewart” Tour Dates

Fri Mar 01 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Bardavon 1869 Opera House

Fri Mar 15 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts

Fri Mar 29 – Princeton, NJ – McCarter Theatre Center

Wed Apr 10 – Stamford, CT – The Palace Theatre

Sat Apr 27 – Wilmington, DE – The Grand Opera House