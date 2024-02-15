The legendary comedian, writer, and producer Larry David is bringing “A Conversation with Larry David” to the stage in two cities this year.

He’ll perform one show in Washington, D.C. at The Anthem on March 29, followed by a gig at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston on April 1. During each performance, he’ll be joined on stage by a moderator and will engage the audience in an informal discussion about his time on Seinfeld, Curb, and elsewhere throughout his career.

“Hi everyone! It’s Larry,” the comedian shared in a statement. “I’m really looking forward to seeing you all. Just so you know, I’ve recently had plastic surgery on my face and the doctor, who everyone raved about, totally botched it, leaving me devoid of all expression. So if I seem more sour than usual, that’s the reason, but don’t let it stop you from having fun!”

Tickets are currently up-for-grabs. Fans can shop for tickets and compare prices at secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

The pair of shows follows David’s appearance on season 12 of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which will air on April 4 for its final season. Throughout his career, David dabbled in film, starring in Woody Allen’s comedy “Whatever Works,” as well as Broadway at the Cort Theater as an actor and playwright in “Fish in the Dark.”