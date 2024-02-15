The Norwegian indie-pop singer behind “i wanna be your girlfriend,” girl in red, is heading out on a North American tour this year in support of her forthcoming sophomore record, I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!

girl in red’s headlining tour kicks-off on April 16 at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway. From there, she’ll appear in Chicago, Seattle, Nashville, and Washington, D.C., stopping at legendary venues like New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and Morrison’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre before wrapping-up at The Warfield in San Francisco on June 2. Momma and The Beaches will provide support, varying per date.

The tour follows girl in red’s support on Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. Additionally, she’s set to perform at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival.

Tickets to girl in red’s headlining tour head on sale Friday, February 16 via the artist’s official website. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!, due April 12 via Columbia Records, follows girl in red’s debut, 2021’s if i could make it go quiet. She’s best-known for singles like “we fell in love in october,” “bad idea,” and “girls.” Last week, she dropped the first track from her forthcoming record, “Too Much.”

girl in red 2024 Headlining Tour Dates

04/16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

04/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

04/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

04/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *

04/27 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *

04/28 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

04/30 – Toronto, ON @ History *

05/02 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic Temple *

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/05 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman Auditorium *

05/21 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

05/23 – Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair ^

05/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

05/28 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound ^

05/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

06/01 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^

06/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ^

* = w/ Momma

^ = w/ The Beaches