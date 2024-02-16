Colombian musician Feid is ready to take North America by storm with a-27-date trek, beginning April 24. The FERXXOCALIPSIS tour will be held in support of his recently released album of the same name.

Starting from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on April 24, the seven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will make stops at arenas all over North America, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Chicago, Montreal, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., and more. The tour will run through mid-summer, wrapping up July 6 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

“How crazy that music has brought us here!!!” Feist said on Instagram regarding the upcoming tour dates. “I hope you do a lot of cardio, and prepare yourself because we are going to scream, sing, and jump.”

Considered one of the top six most streamed musicians in the world, Feid is famous for his hits like “Luna,” which is currently in the top 10 globally, “Perro Negro” (with Bad Bunny), and “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo”.

The ‘reggaeton’ singer dropped five a tudio albums until his breakthrough LP Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum in 2022. It was followed by the release of Mor, No Le Temas A La Oscuridad in 2023, along with Ferxxocalipsis EP delivered past December.

The artist of dynamic stage presence concluded his ‘FERXXO Nitro Jam Tour’ in Mexico City in summer 2023. Prior to last year’s highly anticipated tour dates, he held his debut headlining U.S. tour in 2022, with tickets sold-out in minutes.

Tickets to Feid’s FERXXOCALIPSIS Tour 2024 are available via his official website. Fans can also grab tickets on secondary marketplaces like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

See the full tour schedule below:

Feid – FERXXOCALIPSIS Tour Dates

Wed., Apr 24 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Sat., Apr 27 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Wed., May 01 San Jose, CA SAP Center

Fri., May 03 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

Sat., May 04 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

Fri., May 10 Las Vegas, NV Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sat., May 11 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

Wed May 15 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

Sat., May 18 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Sun., May 19 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Wed., May 22 Edinburg, TX Bert Ogden Arena

Fri., May 24 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sat., May 25 Austin, TX Moody Center

Mon., May 27 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Thu., May 30 Chicago, IL United Center

Sat., Jun 01 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Sun., Jun 02 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Thu., Jun 06 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Fri., Jun 07 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Sun., Jun 09 Hartford, CT XL Center

Thu., Jun 13 Boston, MA TD Garden

Sun., Jun 16 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden

Thu., Jun 20 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Fri., Jun 21 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Sun., Jun 23 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena

Fri., Jun 28 Orlando, FL Kia Center

Sat., Jul 06 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium