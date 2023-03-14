Feid Announces Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour Dates

Columbian singer-songwriter, Feid, has announced that he’s bringing his, “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour,” to the United States and Canada. The tour is produced...

Columbian singer-songwriter, Feid, has announced that he’s bringing his, “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour,” to the United States and Canada. The tour is produced by Live Nation, and will launch on April 20th at WAMU Theater in Seattle, WA. The Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour will hit 29 cities, and wrap up on June 17th at Hard Rock Live in Orlando, FL.

Feid just announced the Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour 🔥🥳 General onsale begins this Thursday at 10am local time here https://t.co/3LkVSCz70T pic.twitter.com/LBYAvpkuz1 — Live Nation (@LiveNation) March 13, 2023

Presale for Feid’s tour dates will see tickets available beginning March 14 at 10am local time. Tickets will be on sale to the general public beginning March 16th at 10am local time on . VIP Packages will be up for grabs as well.

Feid sold out his debut headlining U.S. tour in 2022 within minutes, so we wouldn’t wait too long to hop on the ticket train. The Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour is ready to take North America by storm, stopping in cities such as: Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Chicago, Boston, New York, and Philadelphia! Don’t miss it. See all dates below:

Ticket Links

Feid tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

Feid tickets at ScoreBig

Feid tickets at SeatGeek

Feid tickets at StubHub

Feid tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Feid tickets at Vivid Seats

FERXXO NITRO JAM UNDERGROUND TOUR DATES:

Thu, Apr 20 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Fri, Apr 21 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Sun, Apr 23 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Tue, Apr 25 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

Thu, Apr 27 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Wed, May 03 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Thu, May 04 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Sat, May 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan

Sun, May 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Wed, May 10 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum

Sat, May 13 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

Sun, May 14 – Hildago, TX – Payne Arena

Wed, May 17 – Dallas, TX – The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat, May 20 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Sun, May 21 – Austin, TX – TBC Bass Concert Hall

Wed, May 24 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Fri, May 26 – Toronto, ON – Toronto History

Sat, May 27 – Chicago, IL – Sueños Festival Grant Park

Sun, May 28 – Montreal, QC – Festival Fuego Fuego

Wed, May 31 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Fri, Jun 02 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Sat, Jun 03 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sun, Jun 04 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Wed, Jun 07 – New York, NY – Hulu Theatre

Fri, Jun 09 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Sat, Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Wed, Jun 14 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater

Fri, Jun 16 – Miami, FL – Miami – Dade Arena

Sat, Jun 17 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Last Updated on March 14, 2023 by Dave Clark