Feid Announces Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour Dates
Columbian singer-songwriter, Feid, has announced that he’s bringing his, “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour,” to the United States and Canada. The tour is produced by Live Nation, and will launch on April 20th at WAMU Theater in Seattle, WA. The Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour will hit 29 cities, and wrap up on June 17th at Hard Rock Live in Orlando, FL.
Feid just announced the Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour 🔥🥳 General onsale begins this Thursday at 10am local time here https://t.co/3LkVSCz70T pic.twitter.com/LBYAvpkuz1
— Live Nation (@LiveNation) March 13, 2023
Presale for Feid’s tour dates will see tickets available beginning March 14 at 10am local time. Tickets will be on sale to the general public beginning March 16th at 10am local time on . VIP Packages will be up for grabs as well.
Feid sold out his debut headlining U.S. tour in 2022 within minutes, so we wouldn’t wait too long to hop on the ticket train. The Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour is ready to take North America by storm, stopping in cities such as: Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Chicago, Boston, New York, and Philadelphia! Don’t miss it. See all dates below:
FERXXO NITRO JAM UNDERGROUND TOUR DATES:
Thu, Apr 20 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Fri, Apr 21 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Sun, Apr 23 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Tue, Apr 25 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
Thu, Apr 27 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
Wed, May 03 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Thu, May 04 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Sat, May 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan
Sun, May 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Wed, May 10 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum
Sat, May 13 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre
Sun, May 14 – Hildago, TX – Payne Arena
Wed, May 17 – Dallas, TX – The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory
Sat, May 20 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
Sun, May 21 – Austin, TX – TBC Bass Concert Hall
Wed, May 24 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Fri, May 26 – Toronto, ON – Toronto History
Sat, May 27 – Chicago, IL – Sueños Festival Grant Park
Sun, May 28 – Montreal, QC – Festival Fuego Fuego
Wed, May 31 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Fri, Jun 02 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Sat, Jun 03 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Sun, Jun 04 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Wed, Jun 07 – New York, NY – Hulu Theatre
Fri, Jun 09 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Sat, Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
Wed, Jun 14 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater
Fri, Jun 16 – Miami, FL – Miami – Dade Arena
Sat, Jun 17 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
