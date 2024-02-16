The indie-rockers of Vampire Weekend are heading out on a tour this year in support of their forthcoming record, Only God Was Above Us.



The 39-date trek kicks-off on June 8 at Austin’s Moody Amphitheatre, followed by appearances at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Fest, Salt Lake City’s Kirby Block Party, and Primavera Sound in Barcelona. From there, they’ll stop in cities like Seattle, Chicago, New York City, Washington, D.C., Toronto, and Nashville before returning to Austin to wrap-up at the Moody Center on October 17.

Throughout the run, they’ll be joined by a handful of opening acts, varying per date, including La Lom, The English Beat, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Mike Gordon, Christone Ingram, Ra Ra Riot, Princess, Turnstiles, Mark Ronson, The Brothers Macklovitch, and Cults.

Presale tickets will be available Thursday, February 22 (code ENERGY), followed by a public on-sale on Friday, February 23 via Vampire Weekend’s official website. Fans can also score tickets via MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Only God Was Above Us, due April 5th via Columbia Records, will include previously-released tracks “Capricorn” and “Gen-X Cops.” The LP follows 2019’s Father of the Bride and 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City. The group is best-known for their 2008 debut smash-hit self-titled, which features tracks “A-Punk,” “Campus,” and “Oxford Comma.”

Find Vampire Weekend’s full round of upcoming tour dates below:

Vampire Weekend 2024 Tour Dates

04/08 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater (Solar Eclipse)

04/27 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/06 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ~

06/07 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ~

06/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ~

06/10 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ~

06/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *\

06/15 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley &

06/16 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley (Matinee Show) &

06/18 – Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park &

06/19 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater &

06/20 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena &

06/22 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

06/23 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater (Matinee Show)

07/19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre @

07/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre #

07/23 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater #

07/25 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park #

07/26 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +#

07/27 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +#

07/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory #

08/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion #

08/03 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland

09/19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

09/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park ^

09/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

09/23 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

09/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

09/25 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell ^

09/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

09/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann ^

09/30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

10/02 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion ^

10/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden $()

10/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Matinee Show) $x

10/08 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^

10/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^

10/11 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^

10/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^

10/13 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit ^

10/15 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre ^

10/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ^

~ = w/ La Lom

* = w/ The English Beat

\ = w/ Voodoo Glow Skulls

& = w/ Mike Gordon

@ = w/ Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

# = w/ Ra Ra Riot

+ = w/ Princess

$ = w/ Turnstiles

() = w/ Mark Ronson

x = w/ The Brothers Macklovitch

^ = w/ Cults