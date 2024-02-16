Legendary rock musician Neil Young and his band Crazy Horse are getting ready to bring their music to fans across the United States and Canada. The “Love Earth Tour” is set to kick-off in April, coinciding with the release of their upcoming album, FU##IN’ UP.

The tour is set to begin on April 24 with back-to-back performances in San Diego at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre. From there, the band will visit cities such as Austin, Atlanta, Bristow, Queens, and Toronto before their final performance on May 23 in Chicago at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

“In the spirit, it’s offered… made this for the Horse lovers,” Young said in a statement. “I can’t stop it. The horse is runnin’. What a ride we have. I don’t want to mess with the vibe. I am so happy to have this to share.”

Fans can secure their tickets to “Love Earth Tour” through Young’s official website. Tickets are also available via MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

The group’s newest album, FU##IN’ UP, is scheduled for release on April 26. In addition to the standard release, the album will also be available as a limited edition color vinyl pressing exclusively for Record Store Day on April 20.

A complete list of “Love Earth Tour” dates can be found below:

Love Earth Tour 2024 Tour Dates

04/24 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

04/25 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

04/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

05/01 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

05/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/05 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

05/08 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

05/11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

05/12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

05/14 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

05/17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

05/18 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

05/20 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

05/22 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island