The alt-metal group From Ashes To New announced a new round of headlining tour dates across North America this spring.

“The Blackout Tour Pt. 2” kicks-off on April 30 at Albany’s Empire Live. From there, they’ll appear in Atlanta, Des Moines, Houston, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Denver, visiting venues like Toad’s Place in New Haven, San Diego’s House of Blues, the Van Buren in Phoenix, and The Aztec Theatre in San Antonio. The run will wrap-up in July with a round of festival appearances at Rock Fest in Caddott, Grand Rapids’ Upheaval Fest, Inkcarceration in Mansfield, and Louder Than Life in Louisville.

Pop-punk group Point North will provide direct support throughout the run, while Ekoh, Phix, and and elijah will open the show.

Artist presale tickets are available starting Wednesday, February 28 at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s official website, followed by a general on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also shop for tickets at secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

“We are beyond excited to unveil our highly anticipated Blackout Tour Part 2,” From Ashes To New vocalist Danny Case said in a statement. “The response to Part 1 was so overwhelmingly positive that we knew we had to bring our most exciting show yet to new cities that missed out on the first round.”

Case noted that the tour “is not just about music,” but “it’s about creating unforgettable experiences and connecting with fans old and new.”

See Ashes To New’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Ashes To New “The Blackout Tour Pt. 2”

4/30 Albany, NY – Empire Live

5/1 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

5/2 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

5/4 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

5/5 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

5/6 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre

5/8 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

5/9 Orlando, FL – House of Blues

5/10 Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen

5/12 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

5/13 Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

5/15 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans

5/16 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

5/18 Rochester, NY – Water St. Music Hall

5/19 Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

5/20 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

5/21 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

5/23 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre

5/24 Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

5/25 Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre

5/27 Houston, TX – House of Blues

5/28 Austin, TX – Emo’s

5/29 Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

5/30 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

6/2 Wichita, KS – Cotillion Ballroom

6/3 Springfield, MO – Gillioz

6/5 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

6/6 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

6/7 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

6/8 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC

6/11 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

6/12 Denver, CO – Summit

6/13 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

7/19 Caddott, WI – Rock Fest

7/20 Grand Rapids, MI – Upheaval Fest

7/21 Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration

9/27 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life