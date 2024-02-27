Tedeschi Trucks Band is hitting the road for their “Deuces Wild” 2024 tour across North America this spring and summer. Opening acts joining the band on select dates include Margo Price, Joe Purdy, Greensky Little Feat, Bluegrass and Chris Stapleton.

The tour is slated to kick-off on February 29, March 1 and 2 with three night performances at Beacon Theater in New York City. The band is then set to visit various cities throughout North America including Washington, D.C., Portland, Seattle, Santa Barbara, Phoenix, Philadelphia, and Nashville before wrapping-up on October 9 in Port Chester, NY at Capitol Theatre.

In addition to the “Deuces Wild” tour, Tedeschi Trucks Band is also expected to headline their own Sun, Sand, and Soul Music Festival in Miramar Beach, as well as making a special guest appearance at Louisville, Kentucky’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival in September.

| RELATED: Bourbon & Beyond 2024: Zach Bryan, Neil Young, DMB, MMJ |

Early presale will be available through the band’s “Swamp Family” scheduled for Wednesday, February 28 via the band’s official website, followed by a general public ticket sale on Friday, March 1. Fans can also secure their tickets to the “Deuces Wild” tour by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of upcoming tour dates can be found below:

Tedeschi Trucks Band “Deuces Wild” 2024 Tour Dates

02/29 — New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/01 — New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/02 — New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/05 — Washington DC @ Warner Theater

03/06 — Washington DC @ Warner Theater

03/07 — Washington DC @ Warner Theater

03/09 — Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre

03/12 — Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

03/13 — Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

03/14 — Durham, NC @ DPAC

03/16 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

03/30-31 — Tyagarah, AU @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

04/03 — St. Kilda, AU @ Palais Theater

04/05 — Sydney, AU @ State Theater

04/06 — Sydney, AU @ State Theater

05/02 — Miramar Beach, FL @ Sun, Sand & Soul

05/04 — Miramar Beach, FL @ Sun, Sand & Soul

05/22 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

05/23 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

05/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

05/27 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater

05/28 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater

05/31 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

06/01 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

06/04 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra ^

06/05 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^

06/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^

06/08 — San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ^

06/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^

06/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre &

06/14 — Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater &

06/15 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field $

07/24 — Grand Junction, CO @ Las Colonias Park Amphitheater *

07/26 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

07/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

07/29 — La Vista (Omaha), NE @ The Astro Amphitheater *

07/31 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

08/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

08/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

08/06 — St. Louis, MO @ The Fabulous Fox Theatre *

08/07 — Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater *

08/09 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion *

08/10 — Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center *

08/11 — Sterling Heights (Detroit), MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

08/13 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

08/15 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

08/16 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC *

08/17 — Burgettstown (Pittsburgh), PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake *

08/20 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater *

08/21 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

08/23 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

08/24 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

08/25 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *^

08/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center *

08/30 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *^

08/31 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *>

09/01 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion *

09/20 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

09/21 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

09/24 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/25 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/01 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

10/04 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

10/08 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

10/09 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

^ = w/ Little Feat

* = w/ Margo Price

& = w/ Joe Purdy

> = w/ Greensky Bluegrass

$ = w/ Chris Stapleton