Tedeschi Trucks Band is hitting the road for their “Deuces Wild” 2024 tour across North America this spring and summer. Opening acts joining the band on select dates include Margo Price, Joe Purdy, Greensky Little Feat, Bluegrass and Chris Stapleton.
The tour is slated to kick-off on February 29, March 1 and 2 with three night performances at Beacon Theater in New York City. The band is then set to visit various cities throughout North America including Washington, D.C., Portland, Seattle, Santa Barbara, Phoenix, Philadelphia, and Nashville before wrapping-up on October 9 in Port Chester, NY at Capitol Theatre.
In addition to the “Deuces Wild” tour, Tedeschi Trucks Band is also expected to headline their own Sun, Sand, and Soul Music Festival in Miramar Beach, as well as making a special guest appearance at Louisville, Kentucky’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival in September.
| RELATED: Bourbon & Beyond 2024: Zach Bryan, Neil Young, DMB, MMJ |
Early presale will be available through the band’s “Swamp Family” scheduled for Wednesday, February 28 via the band’s official website, followed by a general public ticket sale on Friday, March 1. Fans can also secure their tickets to the “Deuces Wild” tour by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A complete list of upcoming tour dates can be found below:
Tedeschi Trucks Band “Deuces Wild” 2024 Tour Dates
02/29 — New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre
03/01 — New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre
03/02 — New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre
03/05 — Washington DC @ Warner Theater
03/06 — Washington DC @ Warner Theater
03/07 — Washington DC @ Warner Theater
03/09 — Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre
03/12 — Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
03/13 — Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
03/14 — Durham, NC @ DPAC
03/16 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
03/30-31 — Tyagarah, AU @ Byron Bay Bluesfest
04/03 — St. Kilda, AU @ Palais Theater
04/05 — Sydney, AU @ State Theater
04/06 — Sydney, AU @ State Theater
05/02 — Miramar Beach, FL @ Sun, Sand & Soul
05/04 — Miramar Beach, FL @ Sun, Sand & Soul
05/22 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
05/23 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
05/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
05/27 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater
05/28 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater
05/31 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
06/01 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
06/04 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra ^
06/05 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^
06/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^
06/08 — San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre ^
06/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^
06/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre &
06/14 — Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater &
06/15 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field $
07/24 — Grand Junction, CO @ Las Colonias Park Amphitheater *
07/26 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
07/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
07/29 — La Vista (Omaha), NE @ The Astro Amphitheater *
07/31 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *
08/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *
08/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *
08/06 — St. Louis, MO @ The Fabulous Fox Theatre *
08/07 — Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater *
08/09 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion *
08/10 — Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center *
08/11 — Sterling Heights (Detroit), MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *
08/13 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *
08/15 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
08/16 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC *
08/17 — Burgettstown (Pittsburgh), PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake *
08/20 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater *
08/21 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
08/23 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *
08/24 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *
08/25 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *^
08/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center *
08/30 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *^
08/31 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *>
09/01 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion *
09/20 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
09/21 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
09/24 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
09/25 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
09/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
09/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/01 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
10/04 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
10/08 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
10/09 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
^ = w/ Little Feat
* = w/ Margo Price
& = w/ Joe Purdy
> = w/ Greensky Bluegrass
$ = w/ Chris Stapleton
Leave a Reply