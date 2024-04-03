Twenty One Pilots are hitting the road this fall to commemorate their forthcoming seventh studio album, but once fans caught a glimpse of the ticket prices this week, they began to feel “Stressed Out.”

An artist presale for the “Clancy World Tour” kicked-off on Tuesday, April 2. After the presale kicked-off via Ticketmaster, fans took to social media to share their frustrations, noting that general admission tickets were going for over $200. Many were outraged with the price tag, and some even compared the price to previous Twenty One Pilots gigs to show the stark increase.

bring back the days of £29 twenty one pilots tickets pic.twitter.com/nf824ZsMaS — Zara Albro (@ZaraAlbro) April 2, 2024

the total price of two twenty one pilots tickets 7 years ago compared to the price of one during presale today (same venue too) pic.twitter.com/rKUmr6WQwb — s 🍂 (@sophiespamlmao) April 2, 2024

Dozens of fans were quick to post memes — poking fun at the exorbitant ticket prices.

While some lashed out at the duo for allowing these prices, many turned the blame on Ticketmaster, calling out the ticketing giant for its usual chaotic ticket-buying process and inflated fees.

i just want to be clear. any tweets are either satire or anger directed towards ticketmaster. the price paid is well worth it for the show that twenty one pilots puts on. i’m angry at the outrageous fees and predatory pricing scales by ticketmaster — greycin ✺ ᶜˡᵃⁿᶜʸ (@BanditoGrey) April 2, 2024

Over the past year in particular, fans across all genres are feeling the burn of the rise in ticket prices.

From Bad Bunny and Olivia Rodrigo to Morgan Wallen and Sleep Token, fans are all experiencing the same scenario with Ticketmaster’s ticket-buying process — leading to either being kicked-out of the onsale queue or placed in the infamous waitlist — just to reach a checkout page and find unattainable prices. Most notably, Swift’s Eras Tour presale was so chaotic that it sparked an investigation by the Department of Justice into Live Nation and Ticketmaster’s 2010 merger, pointing to monopolistic and alleged anticompetitive practices.

The post-pandemic era in the music industry is one reason for these inflated prices; after years of chaos, concertgoers want to feel that sense of unity again — and they’re willing to pay high prices. On the other hand, ticket prices are also increasing simply because artists want them to. According to Dave Brooks, senior director of live and touring for Billboard, “tours are finding out they can charge more.”

Promoters are also a part of the problem, as they have the ability to use algorithmic pricing tools like dynamic pricing. These tactics allow Live Nation and Ticketmaster to surge pricing based on market demands.

Artists, fans, and legislators have spoken-out regarding Live Nation and Ticketmaster’s control of the industry. Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson spoke of the ticketing industry, expressing that ticket prices have “gone through the roof,” while Kid Rock called Ticketmaster and Live Nation “monopoly,” noting that he’s talked to some of the elected officials in Tennessee regarding legislation to break-up the ticketing giant.