The alt-rockers of Twenty One Pilots are hitting the road this summer and fall for a massive tour in support of their forthcoming record.

The North American trek will kick-off at Denver’s Ball Arena on August 15. From there, the duo will head to Sacramento, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Boston, and Nashville, stopping in venues along the way like Chicago’s United Center, PNC Arena in Raleigh, Inglewood’s Intuit Dome, and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn before wrapping-up at Minneapolis’ Target Center on October 12.

Following the dates across the U.S. and Canada, Twenty One Pilots will head to New Zealand and Australia before wrapping-up with shows in Europe and the U.K.

An official artist presale will begin on April 2 for shows in the U.S. and Canada, followed by a presale April 3 for gigs across the U.K., Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. All remaining tickets will head on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s official website. Fans can also shop for tickets and compare prices at secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Clancy, Twenty One Pilots’ seventh studio album, is due May 17 via Fueled By Ramen. The record, which will include the single “Next Semester,” follows their 2021 LP Scaled and Icy, as well as 2018’s Trench. The pair, consisting of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, rose to fame with their third album and breakthrough record Vessel. They continued to garner attention and mainstream success in 2015 with Blurryface‘s “Stressed Out” and “Ride.”

Find Twenty One Pilots’ full list of world tour dates below:

Twenty One Pilots | Clancy World Tour 2024

Aug. 15, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Aug. 18, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

Aug. 21, 2024 Portland, OR Moda Center

Aug. 22, 2024 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 24, 2024 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

Aug. 25, 2024 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Aug. 27, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Intuit Dome

Aug. 28, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Intuit Dome

Aug. 30, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

Aug. 31, 2024 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 3, 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center

Sept. 4, 2024 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sept. 6, 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Sept. 10, 2024 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena

Sept. 11, 2024 Orlando, FL Kia Center

Sept. 13, 2024 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Sept. 14, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 15, 2024 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 17, 2024 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Sept. 18, 2024 Brooklyn NY Barclays Center

Sept. 20, 2024 Boston, MA TD Garden

Sept. 25, 2024 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Sept. 27, 2024 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 28, 2024 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sept. 29, 2024 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 1, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center

Oct. 2, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center

Oct. 4, 2024 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Oct. 5, 2024 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Oct. 8, 2024 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 9, 2024 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 10, 2024 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Oct. 12, 2024 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Nov. 17, 2024 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena

Nov. 19, 2024 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena

Nov. 21, 2024 Brisbane, AU Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Nov. 24, 2024 Sydney, AU Qudos Bank Arena

April 7, 2025 Hamburg, DE Barclays Arena

April 8, 2025 Berlin, DE Uber Arena

April 9, 2025 Lodz, PL Atlas Arena

April 12, 2025 Prague, CZ O2 Arena

April 13, 2025 Vienna, AT Wiener Stadthalle

April 16, 2025 Zurich, CH Hallenstadion

April 17, 2025 Bologna, IT Unipol Arena

April 21, 2025 Madrid, ES WiZink Center

April 22, 2025 Barcelona, ES Palau San Jordi

April 24, 2025 Lyon, FR LDLC Arena

April 27, 2025 Munich, DE Olympiahalle

April 28, 2025 Milan, IT Forum

April 30, 2025 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

May 1, 2025 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

May 2, 2025 Paris, FR Accor Arena

May 5, 2025 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro Arena

May 6, 2025 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena

May 8, 2025 Belfast, UK SSE Arena Belfast

May 9, 2025 Dublin, IE 3Arena

May 11, 2025 Manchester, UK AO Arena

May 13, 2025 London, UK The O2

May 14, 2025 London, UK The O2