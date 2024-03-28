The alt-rockers of Twenty One Pilots are hitting the road this summer and fall for a massive tour in support of their forthcoming record.
The North American trek will kick-off at Denver’s Ball Arena on August 15. From there, the duo will head to Sacramento, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Boston, and Nashville, stopping in venues along the way like Chicago’s United Center, PNC Arena in Raleigh, Inglewood’s Intuit Dome, and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn before wrapping-up at Minneapolis’ Target Center on October 12.
Following the dates across the U.S. and Canada, Twenty One Pilots will head to New Zealand and Australia before wrapping-up with shows in Europe and the U.K.
An official artist presale will begin on April 2 for shows in the U.S. and Canada, followed by a presale April 3 for gigs across the U.K., Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. All remaining tickets will head on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s official website. Fans can also shop for tickets and compare prices at secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.
Clancy, Twenty One Pilots’ seventh studio album, is due May 17 via Fueled By Ramen. The record, which will include the single “Next Semester,” follows their 2021 LP Scaled and Icy, as well as 2018’s Trench. The pair, consisting of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, rose to fame with their third album and breakthrough record Vessel. They continued to garner attention and mainstream success in 2015 with Blurryface‘s “Stressed Out” and “Ride.”
Find Twenty One Pilots’ full list of world tour dates below:
Twenty One Pilots | Clancy World Tour 2024
Aug. 15, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Aug. 18, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
Aug. 21, 2024 Portland, OR Moda Center
Aug. 22, 2024 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 24, 2024 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
Aug. 25, 2024 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Aug. 27, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Intuit Dome
Aug. 28, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Intuit Dome
Aug. 30, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Aug. 31, 2024 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 3, 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center
Sept. 4, 2024 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sept. 6, 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Sept. 10, 2024 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena
Sept. 11, 2024 Orlando, FL Kia Center
Sept. 13, 2024 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Sept. 14, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 15, 2024 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 17, 2024 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Sept. 18, 2024 Brooklyn NY Barclays Center
Sept. 20, 2024 Boston, MA TD Garden
Sept. 25, 2024 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Sept. 27, 2024 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 28, 2024 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sept. 29, 2024 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 1, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center
Oct. 2, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center
Oct. 4, 2024 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Oct. 5, 2024 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Oct. 8, 2024 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 9, 2024 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 10, 2024 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Oct. 12, 2024 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Nov. 17, 2024 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena
Nov. 19, 2024 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena
Nov. 21, 2024 Brisbane, AU Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Nov. 24, 2024 Sydney, AU Qudos Bank Arena
April 7, 2025 Hamburg, DE Barclays Arena
April 8, 2025 Berlin, DE Uber Arena
April 9, 2025 Lodz, PL Atlas Arena
April 12, 2025 Prague, CZ O2 Arena
April 13, 2025 Vienna, AT Wiener Stadthalle
April 16, 2025 Zurich, CH Hallenstadion
April 17, 2025 Bologna, IT Unipol Arena
April 21, 2025 Madrid, ES WiZink Center
April 22, 2025 Barcelona, ES Palau San Jordi
April 24, 2025 Lyon, FR LDLC Arena
April 27, 2025 Munich, DE Olympiahalle
April 28, 2025 Milan, IT Forum
April 30, 2025 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
May 1, 2025 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
May 2, 2025 Paris, FR Accor Arena
May 5, 2025 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro Arena
May 6, 2025 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena
May 8, 2025 Belfast, UK SSE Arena Belfast
May 9, 2025 Dublin, IE 3Arena
May 11, 2025 Manchester, UK AO Arena
May 13, 2025 London, UK The O2
May 14, 2025 London, UK The O2
