Swedish rockers The Hives will be on the road this summer, trekking across three continents in support of their latest LP, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, released in 2023. The album marks their first record in over 11 years, following 2012’s Lex Hives.

After wrapping-up the tour’s European leg – which includes stops in Dublin, London, Madrid, Copenhagen, Stockholm, and more from April through early July – the band will head to the other side of the Atlantic on July 19 at Citi Field in New York, supporting Foo Fighters. The North American run will stop in cities like Washington, D.C., Toronto, Detroit, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Atlanta and more, with a huge final destination at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City on October 8.

The tour schedule features the band performing as a supporting act for the Foo Fighters in Boston, Hershey, San Diego, Los Angeles, and New York. Additionally, they are set to make festival appearances at New Jersey’s Sea.Hear.Now and Oceans Calling in Maryland, along with more performances in Europe.

Formed in 1993, The Hives celebrated their 30th anniversary with the release of The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons. They had several headlining shows in the U.S. following the release and supported the Arctic Monkeys in the U.K. last year.

Consisting of Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist (Per Almqvist) in lead vocals; Nicholaus Arson (Niklas Almqvist) in lead guitar, backing vocals; Vigilante Carlstroem (Mikael Karlsson) in rhythm guitar, backing vocals; Chris Dangerous (Christian Grahn) in drums, percussion; and The Johan and Only (Johan Gustafsson) in bass guitar, the band members have remained unchanged since 1993 aside from Dr. Matt Destruction (bass), who retired for health reasons in 2013 and was replaced by The Johan and Only.

The Hives are best-known for their energetic live shows where they dress in matching black-and-white tuxedos. Their catalog consists of six albums, with a total of 11 years between their fifth and sixth studio records.

“Rock ‘n’ roll is a weird thing where you can be the best at it when you’ve never done it before,” they commented in a podcast talk with Kyle Meredith. “There are amateurs that make one song at 15 that’s almost better than anything we’ve done after 30 years of trying.”

However, the band noted their desire to keep creating music that felt youthful.

Tickets head on sale Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. local time. The Hives fans or those willing to experience ‘the music that feels youthful’ can check out tickets via the band’s official website. Tickets are also available on secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, Vivid Seats, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

See The Hives’ complete tour schedule below:

The Hives 2024 Tour Dates

04/03 – Brighton, UK @ Dome ~

04/05 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall ~

04/06 – Manchester, UK @ Academy ~

04/08 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre ~

04/10 – Norwich, UK @ UEA ~

04/13 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo ~

06/01 – Madrid, ES @ Road to Rio Babel Festival

06/07 – Norje, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/19 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome ^

06/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell Festival

06/22 – Schessell, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/23 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/25 – Bologna, IT @ The Hives Day Festival

06/27 – St Gallen, CH @ St Gallen Open Air Festival

06/28 – Munster, DE @ Vainstream Rockfest

06/29 – Tabor, CZ @ Mighty Sounds Festival

06/30 – Linz, AT @ Lido Sounds Festival

07/04 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival

07/05 – Saint Nolff, FR @ Fete du Bruit Festival

07/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Sthlm Fields Festival

07/07 – London, UK @ Crystal Palace Park Festival

07/19 – New York, NY @ Citi Field *

07/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

07/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *

07/23 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

08/07 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *

08/08 – Santa Ana, CA @ Santa Ana Observatory

08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium *

08/22 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine Festival

08/23 – Montpellier, FR @ Palmarosa Festival

08/25 – Chateau de la Maroutiere, FR @ V & B Festival

09/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

09/16 – Toronto, CA @ HISTORY

09/27 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

09/18 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

09/20 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavillion

09/22 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

09/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/25 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

09/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

09/28 – Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling Festival

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/01 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/8 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

* supporting Foo Fighters

^ supporting Green Day

~ w/ Bad Nerves