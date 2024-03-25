The iconic Milwaukee festival, Summerfest, has unveiled its 2024 lineup – featuring performances from some of the biggest names in the music industry. This year’s lineup includes artists Mötley Crüe, Goo Goo Dolls, Maroon 5, and Keith Urban.

Scheduled to take place over three consecutive weekends, June 20 to June 22, June 27 to June 29, and July 4 to July 6, Summerfest is set to feature over 175 acts over nine days.

Kicking-off the festivities on the first weekend are performers such as Kane Brown, Mötley Crüe, and Goo Goo Dolls. Taking Back Sunday and Chelsea Cutler are set to join them, with a surprise act that has yet to be announced.

The second weekend is slated to have Tyler Childers and Keith Urban as headliners with MUNA and REO Speedwagon rounding out the lineup. Maroon 5, Lil Uzi Vert, and AJR are scheduled to perform the final weekend of Summerfest. Joining them are Ivan Cornejo and Bryson Tiller.

Festival-goers can find tickets to this year’s event by visiting Summerfest’s official website. Fans can also score tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete Summerfest lineup can be found below: