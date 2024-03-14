The annual Pitchfork Music Festival is preparing to take over Chicago’s Union Park from July 19 to 21. Set to headline this year’s event are Black Pumas, Carly Rae Jepsen and Alanis Morissette.

Headlining the festival’s opening night on July 19 is Black Pumas. Joining them on stage will be Jai Paul, 100 Gecs, Jeff Rosenstock, Yaeji, Sudan Archives and Doss, among others. Saturday, July 20, is set to see Jamie XX taking the spotlight alongside Carly Rae Jepsen, Jessie Ware, Unwound, Water From Your Eyes, and various other acts.

Closing out the festival on Sunday, July 21 is Alanis Morissette. Brittany Howard, Muna, Grandmaster Flash, Jessica Pratt, and Joanna Sternberg are slated to join her. Pitchfork Festival has a history of showcasing some of the most popular names in music. Previous years have seen performances from Bon Iver, Phoebe Bridgers, and Haim.

Festival-goers will also have the opportunity to explore Chicago’s renowned culinary scene, with offerings from local food stands and restaurants and beverages, including beer, wine, and cocktails. Additionally, craft vendors and poster sellers will be onsite.

Fans can head over to the festival’s official website to find tickets, or check out secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete Pitchfork Festival Lineup can be found below: