Chicago’s Union Park is getting ready to host the ARC Music Festival for the fourth year.

This year’s festival is set to take place from August 30 to September 1, with headliners including U.K. brother duo, Disclosure. Joining them is Belgian techno artist Charlotte de Witte, as well as Chicago’s own Honey Dijon.

In keeping with its commitment to honoring the roots of house music, ARC 2024 is slated to feature a lineup of artists who have helped shape the genre over the years.

“… part of our mission was to take all the artists that are part of the Chicago house music community through the years, people without whom this sound would not be around, and put them right next to the larger artists that are playing this music nowadays,” Auris Presents co-founder Stuart Hackley told Billboard in 2021.

| RELATED: A Look Ahead: Music Festivals Announced for 2024 |

Additional acts set to perform at this year’s ARC Music Festival are Moodymann playing b2b with Carl Craig as Detroit Love, Derrick Carter playing b2b with Mark Farina, and Marshall Jefferson b2b Gene Ferris, among others.

To secure your spot at this year’s ARC Music Festival, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

In addition to access to the festival grounds, ticket holders will also gain entry to a series of after-parties held across 13 venues throughout the city.

A complete festival lineup can be found below: