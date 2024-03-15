The Coalition for Ticket Fairness held its fourth annual conference last week, bringing-in a record number of attendees to discuss the current state of the ticketing industry with a packed panel and lineup of events.

The conference, held from March 5 to 8, had its largest turnout to-date with 500 attendees — about double from last year. Throughout the week, several panels took place, as well as cocktail parties and dinners sponsored by ticketing companies like SeatGeek, TickPick, Ticket Liberty, and StubHub.

Two key panels discussed ongoing legislation around the country. The CTF Conference Kick-Off and Legislative Update panel delved into state and federal legislative updates, with appearances from federal government relations representatives, as well as New York State Senator James Skoufis and National Association of Ticket Brokers’ Gary Adler. The panel discussed upcoming ticketing legislation in New York, as well as the ongoing legislation in Maryland.

Another panel, dubbed “Not So Swift: Awaiting DOJ’s Case Against Live Nation/Ticketmaster,” delved into the Department of Justice’s investigation into Live Nation and Ticketmaster’s 2010 merger and alleged monopolistic practices. The panel featured Sports Fan Coalition’s Executive Director Brian Hess, Morgan Harper of the American Economic Liberties Project, and Diana Moss of the Progressive Policy Institute.

Dana McLean, CTF Executive Director, noted that these key panels are “really what CTF is all about,” noting the importance of “educating and bringing awareness regarding what’s happening in the ticketing industry with lawmakers and legislatively.”

“The main focus of putting the conference together is to get everyone in one place from around the country and for them to learn about what is happening around the country [and] how it could effect their states, even if they’re not in a state that has current legislation going on,” McLean said, noting that legislation in one state often influences another.

The panels also are very interactive; McLean said the panels are moderated in a way where everyone can raise their hand and ask a question. She noted that each panel is also very discussion-based, rather than formal, allowing everyone to play a part.

Additionally, McLean said that the conference is also a great networking opportunity for people in the industry to come out and meet each other and learn about each business. Even some fans made an appearance; McLean said a few season ticket holders and Florida residents wanted to hear “what was really happening” in the ticketing industry and how it was going to effect them personally.

There are several CTF events leading up to next year’s annual conference, slated to take place from March 4 to 7, 2025. CTF can be found in London, England on May 13 to discuss legislation, followed by a CTF dinner in Colorado this June. California, New York, and Washington, D.C. will also host events in the coming months.

Learn about CTF and find a list of upcoming events here.