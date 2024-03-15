Edinburgh International Festival recently made an attempt to boost and broaden the involvement of young audience. The festival organizers reduced ticket prices and added more “beanbag concerts” at the annual event, which is scheduled to take place from August 2-25 this year.

According to a statement by festival organizers, more than half of the tickets will cost £30 ($38.25) or less, with £10 ($12.75) tickets on offer for every performance, while deaf, disabled and neurodivergent people and those under the age of 18 are entitled to a 50% concession discount. Moreover, free tickets will be distributed to young musicians and arts workers, as well as those under the age of 30, who will be entitled to a 30% concession discount.

Established in 1947, Edinburgh International Festival boasts of hosting various sorts of events annually, including dance, opera, theater, classical and contemporary music. This year’s edition features three-time Mercury Prize nominee Bat for Lashes, contemporary Brazilian dance from Grupo Corpo, the opera classics of the Marriage of Figaro, Cat Power’s recreation of Bob Dylan’s Royal Albert Hall concert in 1966, and more.

Nicola Benedetti, festival director and also Grammy-award winning violinist, pointed out to a new “audience manifesto” designed to make the event more open, affordable and immersive. That manifesto, she said, required the international festival to “deliver the deepest possible experience of the highest quality of art to the broadest possible audience”.

The festival program presents 161 performances, consisting of more than 2000 artists from 42 countries under the theme “Rituals That Unite Us.” It is a response to last year’s question of “Where Do We Go From Here?”– replied by the thousands of artists and audience members as a necessity for unity and togetherness.

“Inspired by philosopher Byung-Chul Han’s book The Disappearance of Rituals,” reads the festival statement, “we explore the importance of collective experiences to bind us closer together.”

The festival’s new price policy gives an impression of a more inclusive move after last year’s controversy over its adoption of a “dynamic pricing” structure for ticketing. The model, which adjusted ticket prices based on demand, was widely criticized for making it increasingly challenging for fans to attend popular performances, with ticket prices skyrocketing for some events. The EIF, in response, defended the move, stating that the dynamic pricing approach enables them to offer concession pricing of up to 50% for those in need while funding free events. Time will show this year’s sales trends and audience reactions.

Edinburgh International Festival tickets will go on sale on Thursday, March 21. Festival goers have a chance to get early access as a member. See more information regarding membership and tickets here.