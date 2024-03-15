Pop icon Kelly Clarkson is heading to Paris to host the Summer 2024 Olympics opening ceremonies alongside football star Peyton Manning and veteran NBC sportscaster Mike Tirico.

Clarkson expressed her excitement to finally announce the news, noting, “We’ve been holding this forever.”

The trio will anchor the live coverage of the kick-off, set to be aired on NBC and Peacock at noon ET on July 26.

“The opening ceremony is going to be so different and unique,” four-time opening ceremony host Tirico said. “Down the Seine, down the river with the athletes on a boat, so it’s not the stadium where they walk in.”

As previously announced, Snoop Dogg will provide commentary throughout various Olympic events. He’ll begin his commentary on July 26, where he is slated to visit landmarks across the city, attend different competitions, and meet with athletes and their families. Fans can expect the rapper to bring his own “Snoop style to the mix” — who is a fan of the games himself.

Although the Olympics are still six months away, tickets, accommodation, and transportation prices are climbing to new highs. Tickets that promise guests to be front and center of the action are still available — scarcely — for a whopping 2,700 euros ($2,930) each. The most highly-anticipated events, like gymnastics and diving, are going to be the hardest to obtain without breaking the bank, with crowd-favorites like the 10-meter men’s platform diving and women’s artistic gymnastics finals up-for-grabs for €875 and €1,799, respectively.

Those who were unable to snag tickets so far may still have a chance, as more spots will become available on April 17 when the Olympics’ official resale platform goes live.