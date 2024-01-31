Italy is hosting the world’s most iconic sporting event this summer, but a ticket to the games may be harder to snatch than expected.

Although the Olympics are still six months away, tickets, accommodation, and transportation prices are climbing to new highs. Tickets that promise guests to be front and center of the action are still available — scarcely — for a whopping 2,700 euros ($2,930) each. The most highly-anticipated events, like gymnastics and diving, are going to be the hardest to obtain without breaking the bank, with crowd-favorites like the 10-meter men’s platform diving and women’s artistic gymnastics finals up-for-grabs for €875 and €1,799, respectively.

Those hoping to score a little less pricey seats can still find tickets for anywhere between €90 to €250 for sports like volleyball, handball, archery, badminton and weight lifting, though they are mostly available for for non-medal competitions. Team sports like soccer at the 80,700-seat stadium in St.-Denis — right outside of the city — are also a viable option.

Since tickets first went on sale to the general public via the official Paris 2024 website, around 7 million tickets were sold. Many have spoken-out regarding the high ticket prices; Sebastian Coe, the president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and former head of the London 2012 organizing committee, criticized the Paris 2024 bosses for the cost of tickets for next year’s event, noting that fans and the families of athletes will be priced-out.

In a statement to the Guardian, Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet fired back at the claims, noting that a third of their budget is made up of ticket sales, leading to the expensive tickets.

“As far as prices are concerned, if I look at what has happened in relation to previous editions in London or even Tokyo, we can see that we are in roughly the same price range,” Estanguet said, pointing to the fact that London’s games took place 12 years ago, and with inflation, prices are “within the norm for such an exceptional experience.”

Game-day tickets aren’t alone in their steep prices, however, as hotel and rental properties have doubled or tripled their typical summer rates. Airfares and Paris metro tickets are also increasing, as well as admission to local tourist attractions like the Louvre Museum and the Palace of Versailles.

Those who were unable to snag tickets so far may still have a chance, as more spots will become available on April 17 when the Olympics’ official resale platform goes live.

Nonetheless, Estanguet promises that this year’s event will be unique and undeniably worth the trip, noting, “you won’t see it again, and you won’t be disappointed.” The Games will take place overlooking the waters of the Seine, and 10,000 athletes will travel to the foot of the Eiffel Tower to kick things off on