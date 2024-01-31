Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell has announced her return to the Los Angeles stage after more than two decades at the iconic Hollywood Bowl on October 19. The show will feature Brandi Carlile and Joni Jam, along with other artists yet to be unveiled.

Mitchell’s return to Los Angeles is not only marked by the Hollywood Bowl concert but also by her debut at the upcoming Grammy Awards on February 4. Mitchell is nominated for Best Folk Album with “Joni Mitchell at Newport,” a live recording of her surprise comeback performance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival.

Last June, Mitchell broke her two-decade-long concert silence at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington. The show featured Carlile, Marcus Mumford, Annie Lennox, Allison Russell, Blake Mills, and more artists.

An exclusive pre-sale will begin on Thursday, February 1, with the access code “ENERGY.” The general public will have a chance to secure tickets during the official on-sale beginning Friday, February. Tickets can be found via Mitchell’s official website. Fans can also score tickets through secondary marketplaces like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”