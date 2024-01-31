Set against the Mississippi River, the inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival is gearing-up to make waves from July 19 to 20 at Harriet Island Regional Park in Saint Paul, Minnesota. This two-day event is scheduled to feature over 20 artists across two stages – with headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gwen Stefani, and Alanis Morissette leading the charge.

Friday, July 19, Gwen Stafani and Alanis Morissette will take the stage, followed by The Black Crowes, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, The Head and the Heart, Durry, Morgan Wade, Michigander, Gully Boys, and Harbor & Home.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline Saturday’s show – with The Offspring, Hippo Campus, Gary Clark Jr., The Hold Steady, Soul Asylum, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Wilderado, Nico Vega, and Irontom.

Behind the scenes, the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival is crafted by C3 Presents, the team responsible for other renowned events like Austin City Limits Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Shaky Knees, Innings and Extra Innings Festivals, Oceans Calling Festival, and many more fests.

Presale tickets for the festival will begin on Friday, February 2, at 10:00 a.m. CT. Fans can sign up for a presale passcode at MinnesotaYachtClubFestival.com. The general on-sale follows at 11:00 a.m. CT on the same day, with a variety of ticket options available, including single-day and 2-Day GA, GA+, VIP, Riverboat VIP, and Platinum tickets.

Festival goers can also secure their spot at the Minnesota Yacht Club festival by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A full list of artists performing can be found below: