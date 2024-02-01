The Las Vegas Sphere has been the most sought-after venue for musicians since its opening last September, and now, the iconic rockers of Dead & Company revealed they will be next to take the stage for a residency this year.

Rumors began circulating that the group would appear at the Sphere earlier this week after their “Stealie” logo was seen on the Sphere’s exterior. Then, Dead & Company confirmed the news on Wednesday in a video posted to their social media accounts.

“In 2023, Dead & Company played their final tour,” the video read. “But there are other ways to make sure the music never stops. And it’s gonna be a ball.”

The group will play 18 shows from May 16 to June 22 with “never-before-seen visual storytelling” through an immersive set. Concertgoers can sign-up for advanced presale registration here, while an artist presale begins Mo⁠nday, Fe⁠bruary 5 at 10⁠ a.m. PST. A general on-sale will begin Fr⁠iday, Fe⁠bruary 9 at⁠ 10⁠ a.m.⁠ PT. Fans can also score tickets via secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership with the code TICKETNEWS.

Dead & Company last performed at San Francisco’s Oracle Park for a three-night run to complete their “final” tour last July. At the time, frontman Bob Weir noted that although this would be the last outing, “we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop.”

Dead & Company marks the third confirmed band to play the Sphere; Phish will take over the venue for a four-night run in April, promising a “completely unique setlists and visuals, making every show a truly once-in-a-lifetime audio-visual experience.” Already, U2 has graced the stage, extending their “U2: UV Achtung Baby” residency twice.

The $2.3 billion venue has officially become a phenomenon in the music industry with floor-to-ceiling wraparound interior LED screens and 170,000 ultra-directional speakers. It is currently the largest spherical structure on Earth and was designed to be unlike no other entertainment space. A design firm that partnered with Sphere Entertainment said Architectural lighting is used throughout the venue, along with reflective flooring, curved surfaces, uninterrupted columns, and convex ceilings to create an “otherworldly experience.”

According to a study, fans want to see Lady Gaga perform at the Sphere next, as well as The Eagles, Bon Jovi, Harry Styles, and KISS.