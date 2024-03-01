Central Oregon is getting ready for the 2024 FairWell Festival, scheduled from July 19 to 21 at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. Slated to headline this year’s festival are Billy Strings, Brandi Calile, and Caamp.

Kicking off the festivities on Friday, July 19 is Strings, leading a lineup that includes Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Colter Wall, J.R. Carroll, The War and Treaty, Sierra Hull, Two Runner and more. Caamp takes the spotlight on Saturday, July 20, accompanied by Ryan Bingham with the Texas Gentleman, Leann Rimes, and Shakey Graves, among others.

Wrapping up the weekend on Sunday, July 21, Carlile will grace the stage, joined by Whiskey Myers, Black Pumas, The Revivalist, Ian Munsick, The Red Clay Strays, Larry Fleet, Sarah Jarosz and an array of other talented acts.

New to the 2024 edition are shaded barn areas, dedicated bars, and games, offering festival-goers a chance to unwind between performances. Additionally, shuttle services from Redmond and Bend locations, along with on-site parking and camping options will be available. T

Tickets are available via the festival’s official website. Fans can also purchase their tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of artists performing at FairWell Festival can be found below: