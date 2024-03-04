Broadway is getting ready for the arrival of “A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical,” set to take the stage at Studio 54 this fall. Leading the charge in this musical is Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart.

Iglehart, renowned for his Tony-winning performance in “Aladdin” and his current role in the revival of “Spamalot,” will step into the shoes of the late Louis Armstrong. Previews are slated to begin on October 16, leading up to the official opening on November 11.

Reflecting Armstrong’s musical path, from his beginnings in New Orleans to his ascent in Chicago, “A Wonderful World” traces the mark he left on the world of jazz. The show’s world premiere, produced by Miami New Drama in December 2021, garnered acclaim for its poignant portrayal of Armstrong’s life and music.

Following successful runs in New Orleans and Chicago in October 2023, “A Wonderful World” is poised to make its grand Broadway debut, offering theatergoers a glimpse into the life and legacy of Louis Armstrong.

The musical, created by Tony nominee Christopher Renshaw and novelist Andrew Delaplaine, boasts an original book penned by acclaimed author Aurin Squire, known for his work on “This Is Us.” Backing the production are producers Thomas E. Rodgers, Jr., Renee Rodgers, Martian Entertainment, Vanessa Williams, and Elizabeth Curtis, in collaboration with Roundabout Theatre Company.

As anticipation builds for the Broadway premiere, theatergoers are encouraged to watch for ticket availability, which will be announced at CriterionTicketing.com. For more information and updates, visit LouisArmstrongMusical.com.