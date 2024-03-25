Hot 97 Summer Jam unveiled its 2024 lineup, which is set to feature headliners Doja Cat, Offset, and Sexyy Red. The festival is scheduled to take place on June 2 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York.

Set to join the headliners on stage are the duo Method Man & Redman, Sleepy Hallow, Davido, and 41 (comprising Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and TaTa), and Tee Grizzley. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the iconic festival and is returning to Long Island’s UBS Arena after several years at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Last year’s Summer Jam festival lineup included artists such as Cardi B, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, French Montana, Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay, and Lola Brooke.

For more information and additional details on Hot 97 Summer Jam 2024, fans can visit the official website. To purchase tickets, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”