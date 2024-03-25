Jennifer Hudson is set to make waves on Broadway as part of the producing team for the anticipated musical “Smash.” Hudson, already a Tony Award-winner for her role in the “A Strange Loop,” announced her involvement in the project on her daytime talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” on March 21.

Originally conceived as a fully realized production of the fictional Marilyn Monroe bio-musical “Bombshell,” “Smash” has undergone a transformation, evolving into a stage adaptation of the NBC series. While incorporating many of the show’s iconic songs, the musical will also feature new compositions by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

Broadway veterans Bob Martin and Rick Elice are penning the book, with the acclaimed Susan Stroman at the helm as director and Joshua Bergasse, an Emmy Award winner for his choreography on the original series, in charge of choreography.

The Broadway production of “Smash” is being spearheaded by a producing team consisting of Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Steven Spielberg, all of whom were involved in the original series.

For Hudson, this venture marks her second Broadway production, following her involvement in the critically acclaimed “A Strange Loop,” which secured her EGOT status with a Tony Award win in 2022. Her Broadway journey began with her performance as Shug Avery in the 2015 revival of “The Color Purple.”

