Napa Valley’s music, food, wine, and brew festival BottleRock is returning for “the first taste of summer” this May with a stacked lineup.

Festival organizers revealed the highly-anticipated bill on Monday, with headlining performances from rock icons Pearl Jam, global pop-rock superstar Ed Sheeran, Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks, and Mexican pop-rock band Mana during the three-day event, running from May 24 to 26. Other top acts include rap’s Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly, and T-Pain, the rockers of St. Vincent, The Offspring, and Queens of the Stone Age, and indie’s Miike Snow and Oliver Tree.

The veteran pop-punkers of All Time Low will also take the stage, as well as Loveless, the “Middle of the Night” duo that’s new to the scene. Bebe Rexha will bring her pop hits to the festival, while Norah Jones will provide blues/jazz tunes. Other acts like Colony House, Windser, The Aquadolls, and Jared Harper will round-out the bill.

Alongside the music, BottleRock boasts celebrity and chef performances on the culinary stage, access to gourmet food from Napa Valley’s finest chefs and restaurateurs, dozens of wine cabanas, and access to craft beer and specialty cocktails.

Three-day general admission tickets head on sale Tuesday, January 9. VIP tickets, Skydeck experience passes — which offer access to spacious, shaded areas on all skydecks — platinum, and suites are also available via BottleRock’s official website. Fans can also compare prices on secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can score a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

See this year’s BottleRock lineup below:

Last Updated on January 8, 2024