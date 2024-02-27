Punk-rockers: get ready for a day packed with head-banging at the inaugural No Values Festival in California.

The festival, staged by Coachella’s Goldenvoice, will kick-off its first edition on June 8 at the Pomona Fairplex. It will feature headlining performances from The Original Misfits, Iggy Pop, Turnstile, Social Distortion, Sublime and Bad Religion. Power Trip, The Damned, Joyce Manor, The Dillinger Esc Plan, Suicidal Tendencies, Black Flag, and Fidlar are among the top acts set to take the stage, as well as Vandals, Viagra Boys, TSCI, Ceremony, and the Jesus Lizard.

Fear, The Addicts, The Dickies, Fishbone, The Aquabats, Hepcat, and The Untouchables are among the acts rounding-out the bill.

GA and VIP tickets are currently available via the festival’s official website. Tickets are also up-for-grabs via secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

See the full lineup below: