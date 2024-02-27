Eddie Izzard is getting ready for his solo rendition of William Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy, “Hamlet.” Directed by Selena Cadell and adapted by Mark Izzard, the Off-Broadway production has announced a four-week extension as well as a transfer to the Orpheum Theatre.

Following the footsteps of his previous solo endeavor, Charles Dickens’s “Great Expectations,” Izzard demonstrates his talent and versatility on stage. Since its opening on January 25 at the Greenwich House Theater, Izzard’s portrayal of 23 characters in “Hamlet” has captured the attention of audiences and critics.

| READ: Eddie Izzard to Return to New York In Solo ‘Hamlet’ |

Izzard’s career spans across various mediums, from stage to screen, with performances in productions like “Race” on Broadway and a series of acclaimed London stage credits, including “The Cryptogram” and “Edward II.

Selena Cadel serves as director, with Mark Izzard’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic story breathing new life into the timeless text – offering a new perspective while aligning with the original work. The creative team also includes Tom Piper’s set design, Tyler Elich’s lighting, and the costume and styling by Tom Piper and Libby DaCosta and Didi Hopkins as with movement direction. “Hamlet” is produced by WestBeth Entertainment, Mick Perrin Worldwide, and John Gore.

To claim your seat to Izzards “Hamlet,” visit the production’s official website. Theatregoers can also score tickets via secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off) or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”