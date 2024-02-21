21 Savage is gearing up to take on North America with his ‘American Dream Tour.’ The Grammy-winning artist has announced a 30-city trek with support from J.I.D., Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold.

The ‘American Dream Tour’ is slated to kick off on May 1 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. From there, the tour will make its way through major cities such as Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Boston, New York, and Tampa before wrapping up on June 15 at Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta.

Tickets go on sale February 28 at 10 a.m. local time. An artist presale, as well as VIP packages, are set to head on sale Wednesday, February 28, at 10 a.m. Citi card members will have exclusive access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program.

Fans can also purchase their tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of “American Dream” tour dates can be found below:

21 Savage | “American Dream” Tour 2024

Wed May 01 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

Fri May 03 | Seattle WA | White River Amphitheatre

Sun May 05 | Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Tue May 07 | Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum

Thu May 09 | Concord, CA | Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sat May 11 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun May 12 | Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater

Tue May 14 | Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Wed May 15 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu May 16 | Houston, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sat May 18 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP

Sun May 19 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tue May 21 | Chicago, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Wed May 22 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

Thu May 23 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center

Sat May 25 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

Tue May 28 | Detroit, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed May 29 | Cleveland, OH | Blossom Music Center

Fri May 31 | Boston, MA | Xfinity Center

Sat Jun 01 | Hartford, CT | Xfinity Theatre

Sun Jun 02 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

Tue Jun 04 | Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Wed Jun 05 | Simpsonville, SC | CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Thu Jun 06 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

Sat Jun 08 | New York, NY | Governors Ball Music Festival*

Sun Jun 09 | Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tue Jun 11 | Pelham, AL | Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Thu Jun 13 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 14 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Sat Jun 15 | Atlanta, GA | Lakewood Amphitheatre