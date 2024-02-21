21 Savage is gearing up to take on North America with his ‘American Dream Tour.’ The Grammy-winning artist has announced a 30-city trek with support from J.I.D., Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold.
The ‘American Dream Tour’ is slated to kick off on May 1 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. From there, the tour will make its way through major cities such as Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Boston, New York, and Tampa before wrapping up on June 15 at Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta.
Tickets go on sale February 28 at 10 a.m. local time. An artist presale, as well as VIP packages, are set to head on sale Wednesday, February 28, at 10 a.m. Citi card members will have exclusive access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program.
Fans can also purchase their tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A complete list of “American Dream” tour dates can be found below:
21 Savage | “American Dream” Tour 2024
Wed May 01 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
Fri May 03 | Seattle WA | White River Amphitheatre
Sun May 05 | Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Tue May 07 | Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum
Thu May 09 | Concord, CA | Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Sat May 11 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sun May 12 | Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater
Tue May 14 | Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Wed May 15 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion
Thu May 16 | Houston, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sat May 18 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP
Sun May 19 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tue May 21 | Chicago, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Wed May 22 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
Thu May 23 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center
Sat May 25 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage
Tue May 28 | Detroit, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed May 29 | Cleveland, OH | Blossom Music Center
Fri May 31 | Boston, MA | Xfinity Center
Sat Jun 01 | Hartford, CT | Xfinity Theatre
Sun Jun 02 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live
Tue Jun 04 | Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Wed Jun 05 | Simpsonville, SC | CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Thu Jun 06 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion
Sat Jun 08 | New York, NY | Governors Ball Music Festival*
Sun Jun 09 | Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Tue Jun 11 | Pelham, AL | Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Thu Jun 13 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Fri Jun 14 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Sat Jun 15 | Atlanta, GA | Lakewood Amphitheatre
