Backwoods Festival is returning to Akron’s Mulberry Mountain this June, featuring top EDM acts, vendors, and art installations.

This year’s festival, set to take place from June 6 to 9, will include headlining performances from OPIUO, STS9, LSDream, and Illenium, followed by Jai Wolf, Thievery Corporation, The Disco Biscuits, and Tycho. Other artists set to take the stage include Artifakts, Emancipator, Rabbit in the Moon, Kasablanca, and Future Joy.

A number of emerging acts are also slated to appear; Lil Medium, Clay Doh, Native Strange, Mr. Rush, The Lizard Kings, First Date Kiss, and Rags and Riches are among the artists rounding-out the bill. Additionally, fans can look forward to special events including “Lightcode” by LSDream, a “Taco Party” DJ set by Tycho, and an Odyzey “Takeover.”

Aside from the music, Backwoods will feature art installations, visual performers, workshops, and vendors. The fun doesn’t stop after the show, either; bonfire sessions, afterparties, and sunrise sets are set to go-down.

Festivalgoers can find three-day and two-day passes, VIP tickets, car passes, and more via the festival’s official website. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like StubHub or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

See the full festival lineup below: