Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal are gearing up to take the stage in a new Broadway revival of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, “Othello.”

The production is scheduled to debut at the Shubert Organization-owned theatre in spring 2025 with Tony-winning director Kenny Leon at the helm. This revival marks the first Broadway staging of “Othello” since 1982.

Washington is slated to take on the title role of Othello, with Gyllenhaal portraying Iago and Brian Anthony Moreland as producer. This production will be Washington’s return to Broadway since 2018 “The Iceman Cometh,” while “Othello” will mark Gyllenhall’s return to the stage since 2019’s “Sea Wall/A Life.”

The production is set to align with Shakespeare’s Othello, a tragedy that revolves around general Othello, his wife Desdemona, and the villainous Iago. Iago manipulates Othello into believing that Desdemona has been unfaithful, stoking jealousy and suspicion in Othello’s mind.

Producer Brian Anthony Moreland’s track record for bringing high-profile productions to Broadway further heightens expectations for this revival. With previous successes including “The Piano Lesson,” “American Buffalo,” and “The Sound Inside,” Moreland’s vision and expertise are expected to make “Othello ” a must-see play.

Additional casting and details are to be announced.