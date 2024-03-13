The iconic guitarist Slash is celebrating his forthcoming blues cover album with a round of festival tour dates this summer.

The traveling S.E.R.P.E.N.T. (Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Equality N’ Tolerance) Festival will see Slash perform live alongside several blues and rock artists. Throughout the throughout the six-week run, with acts like Warren Haynes, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, ZZ Ward, Larkin Poe, Jackie Venson and more will take the stage.

Festival organizers promise fans will be able to “experience the soulful melodies and electrifying performances that define the blues, all while contributing to a greater cause,” as $1 from each ticket will go towards charities like the Equal Justice Initiative, Know Your Rights Camp, The Greenlining Institute, and War Child.

Bonner, Montana will kick-off the round of festival dates at the KettleHouse Amphitheater on July 5. From there, the fest will stop in Denver, Toronto, Boston, and St. Augustine, stopping at venues along the way like PNC Pavilion at Riverbend in Cincinnati, Ontario’s The Colosseum at Caesars in Windsor, Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, and Pier 17 in New York City before wrapping-up at the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie on August 17.

Slash told Ultimate Cassic Rock that he thought the festival would be important considering what’s “happening in this country on a social level,” noting that he wanted to “bring some solidarity and acceptance and support different groups.”

“I want to really sort of bring people together and make this a celebration of all different kinds of people and all kinds of different ways of thinking,” Slash said. “I just thought [the festival] would be a good vehicle for that.”

Slash, often recognized as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, is best-known as the lead guitarist of Guns N’ Roses, garnering massive recognition throughout the ’80s and ’90s. He has only released one solo album to-date, his 2010 self-titled, but is due to release Orgy of the Damned in May.

Find a full list of the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival dates, as well as the official festival lineup poster, below:

Slash’s S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Dates 2024

July 5 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *

July 6 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Amphitheater *

July 8 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park *

July 10 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

July 12 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino *

July 13 – Los Angeles, California @ Greek Theatre *

July 14 – Tucson, AZ @ Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater *

July 17 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom **

July 19 – La Vista, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater #

July 21 – Terre Haute, Indiana @ The Mill #

July 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend #

July 24 – Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts #

July 25 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center $

July 27 – Windsor, ON, Canada @ The Colosseum at Caesars $

July 28 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Budweiser Stage $

July 30 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater $

Aug.1 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion $

Aug. 4 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 $

Aug. 5 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest +

Aug. 7 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre +

Aug. 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^

Aug. 10 – Clearwater, FL @ The Sound at Coachman Park ^

Aug. 11 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre +

Aug. 13 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater +

Aug. 14 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater +

Aug. 16 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^^

Aug. 17 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre ^^

* Warren Haynes, Samantha Fish and Eric Gales

** Keb’ ‘Mo, Samantha Fish and Jackie Venson

# Keb’ ‘Mo, ZZ Ward and Jackie Venson

$ Keb’ ‘Mo, ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

% ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

^ ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

+ Larkin Poe, ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

^^ Kingfish, ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph