Country singer-songwriter Eric Church is set to make his mark in Nashville’s music scene with the grand opening of his newest venture, Chief’s – a bar located on Lower Broadway. The bar is scheduled to open on April 5 along with Church’s 19-show residency titled, “Eric Church: To Beat the Devil.”

The venue, named The Neon Steeple, boasts a two-story live music space where Church promises surprises, revealing that some songs will be exclusive to these shows. The residency is scheduled to run from April to June.

“These shows at Chief’s will be one of a kind, only for Chief’s and with some songs that will only ever be performed during these shows,” Church shared. “It’s the most unique show I’ll probably ever do, and I’m excited to enjoy this chapter of what Chief’s will be.”

Teaming up with Ben Weprin of AJ Capital Partners, Church has curated a six-story establishment spanning 19,350 square feet. Apart from The Neon Steeple, the venue will also feature a live broadcasting studio – as well as a rooftop offering named “Hell of a Q,” with views of downtown Nashville and renowned pitmaster Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ signature barbecue.

Premium members of Church’s fan club, the Church Choir, will have the first opportunity to secure tickets through a sign-up system. These tickets are non-transferable and will be available for pickup at the venue box office on the day of the show. The sign-up period closes on March 17, followed by the Church Choir pre-sale on March 20 and public on-sale on March 22, subject to availability. Fans can visit Church’s official website for additional information.

A complete list of “Eric Church: To Beat the Devil” residency dates can be found below:

“Eric Church: To Beat the Devil” Residency Dates

Friday, April 5

Wednesday, April 17

Thursday, April 18

Monday, April 29

Tuesday, April 30

Wednesday, May 1

Tuesday, May 7

Wednesday, May 8

Friday, May 10

Saturday, May 11

Tuesday, May 14

Wednesday, May 15

Friday, May 17

Tuesday, May 21

Wednesday, May 22

Thursday, June 6

Friday, June 7

Saturday, June 8

Sunday, June 9