Tye Tribbett — who recently took home his third Grammy Award — announced the “Only One Night Tho” 2024 tour. Tye Tribbett and Friends will meet fans in 20 cities across the U.S. throughout their trek in May and June.

Kicking-off on May 16 at The Met in Philadelphia, the tour will make stops in several major cities including Boston, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and more with a final show at The Masonic in San Francisco on June 14.

With over 30 years in music, the singer-songwriter and gospel musician paved his way to success and garnered recognition with his 2013 album, Greater Than, which earned him two Grammy Awards. Prior to this critically acclaimed project, he appeared on Commons’ “Electric Circus Lp,” Jessica Simpsons’ Christmas project, Will Smiths’ CD on a song featuring Mary J. Blige, and also Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me A River,” while gradually and slightly signaling a change in his musical journey.

He embraces African rhythms and trap beats as well as high-energy praise songs or intimate worship moments. Tribbett, who has scored six No. 1 albums, four No. 1 digital tracks, five No. 1 radio singles, and 11 Billboard Top 10 songs so far, won another Grammy for Best Gospel Album with his 2023 record, All Things New-Live in Orlando.

Tribbett fans can check his official website for tickets and shows. Tickets are also available on secondary sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

See the complete tour schedule below:

Only One Night Tho 2024 Tour Dates

Thu May 16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Fri May 17 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

Sat May 18 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sun May 19 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Tue May 21 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall

Thu May 23 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Fri, May 24 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Sun May 26 – Raleigh, NC – Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

Tue May 28 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

Wed May 29 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

Fri May 31 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

Sat Jun 01 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

Sun Jun 02 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Tue Jun 04 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Wed Jun 05 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

Thu Jun 06 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

Sat Jun 08 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sun Jun 09 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Thu Jun 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Fri Jun 14 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic